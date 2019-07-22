Statewide Amber Alert for missing 10-year old North Texas girl canceled

Halley and William Boerner . (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

PILOT POINT, Texas - UPDATE: The Pilot Point Police Department posted on Facebook early Monday morning that the Amber Alert has been canceled.

Police said Halley Boerner was found and returned home.

Police said 33-year-old William Boerner has been arrested in connection, but the relationship between the two is unclear.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old North Texas girl believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old William Boerner in connection with the disappearance of 10-year-old Halley Boerner, but they have not revealed the relationship between the two.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Halley was last seen Sunday afternoon in Pilot Point. Officials have not said why they believe the child is in danger.

She is described as white, 4 ' 11", weighing approximately 85 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

William is described as white, 5' 9", weighing about 175 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes; authorities said he has a prior criminal history and should not be approached.

He was last seen driving a white 1998 GMC pickup truck with plumbing logos. The truck has Texas license plate GKC 8334, according to police.

Anyone with information on the location of either Halley or William Boerner is asked by authorities to call the Pilot Point Police Department at 940-686-2969 or dial their local 911.