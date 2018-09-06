Crime

SISD teacher among 13 charged after prostitution sting

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 11:57 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 07:03 PM MDT

Socorro ISD teacher resigns after being arrested for prostitution

EL PASO, Texas - One of the 13 men charged with prostitution this week by the Texas Department of Public Safety is a teacher at the Socorro Independent School District, said district spokesman Daniel Escobar.

ABC-7 has learned Mark Roberts Williams, 60, was on paid administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with prostitution. SISD told ABC-7 he was employed for 20 years and was teaching social studies at Socorro High School. ABC-7 has learned Williams resigned Wednesday. 

SISD's Chief Human Resources Officer Rudy Campoya told ABC-7 there is a policy the district has to follow when these types of situations occur.

"As far as an arrest for this nature, that is a serious offense. So, by policy, what we do is we place an employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of their arrest," Campoya said, "We also have a legal review committee that looks over all the information and then, hopefully, once the courts decide on finding the employee guilty or not guilty, then we take action on that." 

A student from Socorro high school told ABC-7, "I don't feel it as unsafe. If he did it on his personal time, I understand.  I find it vey strange still, but if he did it during work in a school setting, that I find very uncomforting [sic]." 

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents conducted a human trafficking operation on August 27 through August 30.

Williams is one the the suspects accused of knowingly agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct.  Twelve other men were arrested during the four-day operation and charged with prostitution (Penal Code 43.02).

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved.


