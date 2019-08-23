Crime

Ex-Congresswoman & shooting survivor Gabby Giffords speaks out at gun violence town hall in El Paso

By:
  • ABC-7 & Associated Press

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 09:20 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:22 PM MDT

Gabby Giffords town hall

EL PASO, Texas - Former congresswoman and shooting survivor Gabby Giffords attended a town hall meeting in El Paso Thursday evening as the advocacy group she founded released a new report on firearm laws and gun violence in Texas.

Among the proposals contained in the report by Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence is disarming hate crime offenders and others convicted of violent crimes.

According to the report, under Texas law, those convicted of violent hate crime assaults and hate crimes involving "terroristic threats" of violence are generally able to legally buy and keep guns immediately after conviction.

"We've also seen this before, so we want to make sure the folks having these conversations know that it's time for a really serious conversation that's responsive to ways in which Texans are being harmed every day by guns," said Ari Freilich, an attorney for the Giffords organization.

Giffords left Congress following a shooting at a constituent meeting in her home district in Arizona that left her critically injured and six other people dead.

