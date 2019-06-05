Shooting occurs near Las Cruces Convention Center

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police at the scene of a shooting near the Las Cruces Convention Center.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A person was shot Tuesday evening near the Las Cruces Convention Center, police said.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of University Avenue, according to Detective Frank Torres.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the shooting victim.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.