Shooting occurs near Las Cruces Convention Center
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A person was shot Tuesday evening near the Las Cruces Convention Center, police said.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of University Avenue, according to Detective Frank Torres.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the shooting victim.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images