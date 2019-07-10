2 shot, wounded in affluent neighborhood near El Paso Country Club
EL PASO, Texas - Police detectives said two people were shot and wounded at a house in El Paso's Upper Valley late Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Waltham, an affluent neighborhood in the Country Club area.
The two victims were taken to local hospitals, each with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Long-time residents of the area told ABC-7 they couldn't recall another shooting ever happening in their neighborhood.
