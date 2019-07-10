2 shot, wounded in affluent neighborhood near El Paso Country Club

El Paso double shooting

EL PASO, Texas - Police detectives said two people were shot and wounded at a house in El Paso's Upper Valley late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Waltham, an affluent neighborhood in the Country Club area.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals, each with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Long-time residents of the area told ABC-7 they couldn't recall another shooting ever happening in their neighborhood.