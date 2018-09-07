Sheriff's Office: Men delivered cocaine to undercover detectives

53-year-old Ricardo Mendoza (left) and 53-year-old Rafael Carrillo (right)

EL PASO, Texas - Two men are accused of delivering cocaine to undercover detectives in East El Paso.

On September 5, 2018, El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives arrested 53-year-old Rafael Carrillo and 53-year-old Ricardo Mendoza following a narcotics investigation.

The detectives met with Carrillo and Mendoza in the parking lot of a business located in the 1800 block of George Dieter.

Carrillo and Mendoza allegedly delivered approximately 200 grams of cocaine to detectives, officials with the sheriff's office said.

A subsequent search of their vehicles allegedly led to the discovery of an additional 20 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies booked both men into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Carrillo is facing two counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Mendoza is charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

