Sheriff's deputies arrest wanted felons in Northeast El Paso

Eileen De Santiago and Marvin Esqueda

EL PASO, Texas - Sheriff's deputies Monday arrested two wanted fugitives in Northeast El Paso.

Deputies responded to a residence located in the 6000 block of Doe Court after receiving information regarding "ongoing suspicious activity."

After they determined the residence was occupied, deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants, who allegedly refused to open the door.

Eventually, deputies gained access to the residence through an unlocked door and located 27-year-old Marvin Esqueda hiding in a closet.

When the deputies asked Esqueda about the location of the second occupant, he allegedly lied to the deputies and said the woman was not at the residence.

Deputies continued to search for the woman and eventually located 35-year-old Eileen De Santiago hiding in between a mattress and a cavity within the bed's box spring.

A search of the home allegedly yielded a firearm, narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, said officials with the sheriff's office.

Both individuals were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

De Santiago was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Deputies charged Esqueda with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

