Crime

Sheriff's deputies arrest wanted felons in Northeast El Paso

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 03:32 PM MST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 03:32 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - Sheriff's deputies Monday arrested two wanted fugitives in Northeast El Paso.

Deputies responded to a residence located in the 6000 block of Doe Court after receiving information regarding "ongoing suspicious activity."

After they determined the residence was occupied, deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants, who allegedly refused to open the door.  

Eventually, deputies gained access to the residence through an unlocked door and located 27-year-old Marvin Esqueda hiding in a closet. 

When the deputies asked Esqueda about the location of the second occupant, he allegedly lied to the deputies and said the woman was not at the residence. 

Deputies continued to search for the woman and eventually located 35-year-old Eileen De Santiago hiding in between a mattress and a cavity within the bed's box spring. 

A search of the home allegedly yielded a firearm, narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, said officials with the sheriff's office. 

Both individuals were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.  

De Santiago was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Deputies charged Esqueda with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 
 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: January 29
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: January 29

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted Fugitives 1.28.19

Health
10 foods you should never refrigerate
iStock / DrGrounds

10 foods you should never refrigerate

News
On this day: January 28
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On this day: January 28

News
On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

US & World
Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

Roger Stone: One of Trump's closest advisers

News
On this day: January 26
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 26

Crime
PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

PHOTOS: 6 charged found with more than 150 lbs. of marijuana, police say

News
On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

Crime
PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

PHOTOS: Alleged gang members arrested in conspiracy investigation

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19