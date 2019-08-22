Several vehicles, park gazebo set on fire in northeast El Paso overnight

Burning questions

EL PASO, Texas - Several vehicles and a park gazebo were set ablaze overnight in a northeast El Paso neighborhood, residents and fire officials told ABC-7 on Wednesday.

The vehicle fires — including a car, camper and pickup truck — occurred along Titanic Avenue, while the gazebo that was torched sits in a park up the road on Devil's Tower.

The Mountain Park neighborhood where the fires happened consists mainly of older residents, including retired military officers and their spouses.

Fire officials said the fires were being investigated as arsons, but there was no immediate word of any suspects or arrests.