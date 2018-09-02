Rock thrown through window at McDonald's in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A rock was thrown through a window at the McDonald's at 5440 Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.
According to an employee that works at the fast-food restaurant, a homeless man threw a rock through the window in the overnight hours. Police have not confirmed this information.
The restaurant was closed while repairs were made to the window.
According to the employee, no one was hurt in the incident.
Witnesses told ABC 7 that the man entered the restaurant, and tried to break into the register.
Police are still investigating and told ABC-7 they will provide more information on Monday.
