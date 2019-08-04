Reactions to El Paso's deadly mass shooting

El Paso police respond to shooting

Reaction to Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall area on Saturday that left at least 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott...

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it," said a Facebook spokesperson, who added that the company is working with law enforcement who are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House is monitoring the situation, deputy press secretary Steven Groves said in a statement.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas," the President tweeted. "Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke made a statement during a presidential forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I'll tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I'm going back there right now to be with my family and my hometown," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the shooting.

"Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence," his statement said. "The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

Abbott later tweeted he had landed in El Paso.

"We unite in support of all the victims," the governor tweeted. "We ask God to bind up the wounds of all who've been harmed."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the shooting was horrific and "breaks the hearts of all Americans."

"Too many families in too many communities have been forced to endure the daily horror of gun violence. Enough is enough. The Republican Senate's continued inaction dishonors our solemn duty to protect innocent men, women and children and end this epidemic once and for all," Pelosi said in a statement.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said on Twitter: "We must act to help end gun violence in America."

U.S. Attorney Gen. William P. Barr said the Justice Department mourns with the people of El Paso.

"Those who commit such atrocities should be held accountable swiftly and to the fullest extent the law allows," Barr said in a statement.

Hector Mancha, U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso director of field operations, and Gloria Chavez, US Border Patrol El Paso sector interim chief patrol agent, released a joint statement on behalf of both agencies on Twitter.

"El Paso is our home and we offer any assistance we can today and beyond," the statement read. "On behalf of the men and women of CBP, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this senseless violence."