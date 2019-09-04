Police surround northeast El Paso convenience store, take 4 people into custody

Police take four people into custody...

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: One of the four people taken into custody is now charged in a deadly east El Paso bar shooting that occurred over the holiday weekend. Click here for details.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Roughly 20 police officers in tactical gear converged on a northeast El Paso convenience store Tuesday night and took four people into custody, but there was no immediate word from authorities as to the reason behind the apparent arrests — or what charges the four suspects potentially faced.

The drama began unfolding around 6 p.m. at the 7-11 store at the corner of Sun Valley and McComb; at least four undercover police surveillance vehicles blocked the street as the large group of officers with guns drawn surrounded the store area in force.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed officers take three men and a woman into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot, where police also searched two sedans. An item was removed from the trunk of one of the cars by investigators, but it wasn't immediately clear what that seized item was.

Police were tight-lipped and provided no details as to what unfolded; an EPPD spokesman failed to respond to a request for information about the massive police action. Crime scene tape still surrounded the parking lot hours later.