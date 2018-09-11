Police situation caused lockdown at three northeast El Paso schools, students say

EL PASO, Texas - A police situation in northeast El Paso caused three schools to lockdown Monday, according to area residents.

Parkland High School student Kenny Jones said he was running with the track team when he was told to seek shelter.

“They were saying that there’s somebody with a gun,” said Jones. “Our coach told us to stop at the elementary school ,and to go inside and not to get out. We were stuck for like 45, 50 minutes.”

Students told ABC-7 they were placed on lockdown around 4 p.m., adding that the alleged shooter made his way toward Desertaire Elementary School, near Tiger Eye Drive and Dyer Street.

Parkland Elementary School, Parkland Middle School and Parkland high school were all placed on lockdown, students said.

Less than half a mile away, on the 10700 block of Sapphire St., at least four State Troopers were watching over seven people in the front yard of a home.

One neighbor told ABC-7 officers were at the home since around noon, and helicopters were circling the neighborhood.

Around 8:15 the scene cleared, and one of the men who was in the front yard, but didn’t want to be identified, told ABC-7 authorities were investigating the “suspicious” home, and found drugs.

The man said one of suspects fled the scene, prompting law enforcement to take precautionary measures.

ABC-7 reached out the Department of Public Safety for comment, and are awaiting further details.