Police responding to possible criminal mischief in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A suspect threw a rock at a window at a McDonald's in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning, according to police scanners.
Around 5:30 a.m. law enforcement officers were heard discussing the incident that happened near McConnell Avenue and Dyer Street.
ABC-7 called police to confirm the incident, but were not given any information.
We are working to gather more information about the incident.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy iStock/SeanPavonePhoto
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Pets FreeImages.com/Matthew Green
Weather Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV
US & World Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons