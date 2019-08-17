Crime

Police put out renewed call for info about still missing El Paso mom: 'Someone knows what happened'

By:

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 07:42 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:29 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso authorities on Friday put out a renewed call for information from the public as they continue looking for Erika Andrea Gaytan, a 29-year-old mother who vanished more than a month ago after going on a concert date.

"Detectives know that someone has information as to what happened to Erika Gaytan and are asking for help in finding her," El Paso police Det. Javier Sambrano said in a statement Friday. "Due to the amount of time Gaytan has been missing and the circumstances, her disappearance is considered suspicious."

Police had said in late July that they were following multiple leads in Gaytan's disappearance, but they offered no new insights into the investigation on Friday.

Gaytan, of El Paso, was last seen in the evening of July 13 or the early morning hours of July 14 after attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with a date. The man she was on a date with said they parted ways at the Coliseum, where Gaytan called for an Uber.

Sambrano said Friday that detectives had learned from family members that "Gaytan has no history of disappearing and is very unlike her to not be in communication with her family and be without her 7-year-old son."

However, ABC-7 previously reported Gaytan was facing dozens of criminal charges involving credit card abuse at the time she went missing. Investigators had said they didn't think those charges were a factor in her disappearance.

Gaytan is described as 5’4” in height with a medium complexion, weighs 120lbs, has brown shoulder-length hair and a piercing on her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information on Gaytan's disappearance was urged by police to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS), or go online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Police said tip givers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for reward money if they provide information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

Education
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong