Police put out renewed call for info about still missing El Paso mom: 'Someone knows what happened'

Erika Gaytan is still missing.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso authorities on Friday put out a renewed call for information from the public as they continue looking for Erika Andrea Gaytan, a 29-year-old mother who vanished more than a month ago after going on a concert date.

"Detectives know that someone has information as to what happened to Erika Gaytan and are asking for help in finding her," El Paso police Det. Javier Sambrano said in a statement Friday. "Due to the amount of time Gaytan has been missing and the circumstances, her disappearance is considered suspicious."

Police had said in late July that they were following multiple leads in Gaytan's disappearance, but they offered no new insights into the investigation on Friday.

Gaytan, of El Paso, was last seen in the evening of July 13 or the early morning hours of July 14 after attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with a date. The man she was on a date with said they parted ways at the Coliseum, where Gaytan called for an Uber.

Sambrano said Friday that detectives had learned from family members that "Gaytan has no history of disappearing and is very unlike her to not be in communication with her family and be without her 7-year-old son."

However, ABC-7 previously reported Gaytan was facing dozens of criminal charges involving credit card abuse at the time she went missing. Investigators had said they didn't think those charges were a factor in her disappearance.

Gaytan is described as 5’4” in height with a medium complexion, weighs 120lbs, has brown shoulder-length hair and a piercing on her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information on Gaytan's disappearance was urged by police to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS), or go online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Police said tip givers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for reward money if they provide information leading to an arrest in the case.