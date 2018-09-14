Crime

Police notice smell of pot from adjacent car, arrest men with drugs and loaded guns

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 03:15 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 03:15 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Police officers outside a 7-11 in Central El Paso arrested two men after they noticed the smell of burning marijuana coming from a vehicle right next to their patrol unit.

The arrests were made at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the 7-11 on the 6200 block of Geronimo.

Police said Mychael Keshawn Stevens, 21; and Earnest Lenard Hampton, 24, were inside the 2017 Hyndai Sonata searched by the officers.

A search of the car allegedly revealed Stevens and Hampton were in possession of marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 19 tablets of MDMA, three LSD paper strips, THC wax, Hashish, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Alprazolam.

Stevens was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded 25mm Derringer handgun, police said.

Stevens was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, three counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, four counts of Manufacture Delivery of Controlled substance, two outstanding Municipal Warrants and a single count of Possession of Marijuana. His bonds totaled $29,424. 

Hampton was charged with one count of Possession of Controlled Substance, four counts of Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, a single count of Possession of Marijuana and one outstanding Municipal warrant. His bonds totaled $26,350.
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


