Police looking for man in 'old red truck' who reportedly kidnapped El Paso woman from bus stop

The El Paso woman who posted to social media that she was the victim of an assault and kidnapping . (Photo: @Leslyjenniferr /Twitter)

The El Paso woman who posted to social media that she was the victim of an assault and kidnapping . (Photo: @Leslyjenniferr /Twitter)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police confirmed Tuesday they were investigating the reported kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman who said she was abducted from a Lower Valley bus stop.

The disclosure came after inquiries from ABC-7 about the incident that happened in the 7900 block of Knights Drive last Friday about 7:45 p.m.

"The victim reported being abducted from a bus stop by a man in his 20's, in an old red truck," Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said in a statement. "The offender forced the victim onto the bed of the truck and drove her to a secluded nearby canal before he was scared off after hearing children's voices in the area."

The victim in the case identified herself on social media, saying she on the way to church at the time of the attack. In a series of tweets, and showed the injuries she suffered to her face and body.

The woman said the man in the truck approached her at the bus stop and asked for her number. When she rejected his advance, she said he "basically kidnapped" her and took her to a nearby bridge to assault her.

"It quickly escalated from trying to get my number to trying to rape me," wrote the victim, who said she decided post to social media about the incident in the hopes of keeping other women safe and potentially preventing more attacks.

Police described her attacker as a 20-something Hispanic man with a slim build who was wearing a blue cap, a white shirt with some type of logo in the center and blue jeans. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case.