Police investigate homicide in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: El Paso Police have confirmed a 20-year-old died at the scene of a shooting in Northeast El Paso.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect is still at large.

Crimes Against Person is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 915-212-4040.

Original story: One man is dead after a shooting in northeast El Paso, according to police.

At 12:17 a.m. authorities reported the Crime Against Persons unit responded to the incident on the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney near Benning Avenue between Railroad and Diana drives.

Authorities did not release any further information.

