Police attacked by gunmen after discovering 4 metric tons of pot in Western Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas - Chihuahua State Police investigators destroyed four marijuana fields in Western Chihuahua state after a gun battle with suspected drug cartel members near the city of Ocampo.

The shootout, captured with a cell phone camera, happened Monday afternoon after investigators found more than 122-thousand marijuana plants weighing approximately four metric tons.

The marijuana fields allegedly belonged to an alleged drug trafficker identified by investigators as César Manjarrez, a.k.a. "El H-2."

During the operation, the state police officers were attacked by heavily-armed drug cartel members. The state police officers "repelled the attack," but were unable to locate and arrest the gunmen in "difficult terrain," state police officials said.

The operation was part of Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral's efforts to combat the cultivation, distribution and sale of narcotics, state officials said.