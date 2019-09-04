Crime

Police arrest suspected gunman in deadly east El Paso bar shooting

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 08:16 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 02:36 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a deadly weekend shooting at an eastside bar.

Police on Wednesday identified him as 20-year-old Elijah Jaden Covington. He's been charged with murder and deadly conduct, and was being held at the El Paso County Jail under a $1,025,000 bond. 

Police and federal marshals arrested him after surrounding his car in a gas station-convenience store parking lot along the 11000 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso on Tuesday night.

ABC-7 was there as roughly 20 police officers in tactical gear converged on the parking lot and took four people into custody. Police later confirmed Covington was one of those four.

Police on Tuesday had identified 23-year-old Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar as the victim killed in the bar shooting.

He was shot to death during a fight after being thrown out of Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar at 1700 North Zaragoza about 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Investigators said another person not involved in the dispute was also shot and injured, suffering what was described as “a non-life threatening bullet wound to the face.” That victim’s identity has not been released.

“Two groups of individuals inside the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar were involved in a verbal altercation over previous dealings,” Sgt. Enrique Carrillo previously explained. “Bouncers escorted both groups outside where the argument turned violent when the victim from one group and a man from the other group began to fight, and at that time the victim was shot by the offender.”

Jones-Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

