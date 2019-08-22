Owner of El Paso disabled children's camp arrested on child sex assault charge

Homero Baeza Licon, owner of Sensory Ranch.

Homero Baeza Licon, owner of Sensory Ranch.

EL PASO, Texas - The owner an El Paso camp for special needs children has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl at the facility, police said Thursday.

Homero Baeza Licon, 65, is being held at the El Paso County jail on $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Detectives said they arrested him on Wednesday afternoon at Sensory Ranch, located at 8637 Holmsley Trail, after the child told her mother she was sexually abused.

Sensory Ranch offers tutoring, and occupational and speech therapy for children with learning disabilities, authorities said.