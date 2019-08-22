Owner of El Paso disabled children's camp arrested on child sex assault charge
EL PASO, Texas - The owner an El Paso camp for special needs children has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl at the facility, police said Thursday.
Homero Baeza Licon, 65, is being held at the El Paso County jail on $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Detectives said they arrested him on Wednesday afternoon at Sensory Ranch, located at 8637 Holmsley Trail, after the child told her mother she was sexually abused.
Sensory Ranch offers tutoring, and occupational and speech therapy for children with learning disabilities, authorities said.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean