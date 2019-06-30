Crime

Operation 'Broken Heart': 51 arrests made in Texas child sex crime sting

By:
  • ABC News

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 03:45 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 06:18 PM MDT

HOUSTON, Texas - 51 arrests have been made in a sting operation covering three Texas counties in relation to online child sex crime.

Officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force posed as underage children online for the sting, dubbed Operation “Broken Heart,” which took place over several months in Montgomery, Fort Bend and Harris counties, according to ABC 13 in Houston. Among those arrested were public employees.

The authorities briefed reporters on the sting operation, and revealed details about some of the individual cases.

"A suspect traveled all the way from California here to Houston, where he met his victim and sexually assaulted her," Sgt. Luis Menedez-Sierra told reporters, describing one of the alleged crimes. “This is not a local crime, this is not something just related to your next door neighbor, or one town away. This is a nationwide issue.”

Officers said that the majority of the arrests involved adults grooming children online, or undercover officers posing as children.

Describing the case of Christopher Lakner, 26, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said that "during chats, he tried to convince undercover personnel he thought was a teenage girl to help kidnap children from area parks, breed them to make babies."

Lackner was arrested at the location where he is alleged to have arranged a meeting with the undercover officer. He was arrested in April and is still in custody.

Brian Roberts, Lackner's attorney, told ABC News that he had still not received evidence from the state.

"But more importantly the comments that Constable Rosen made exceeded widely what is appropriate for a law enforcement officer to say publicly," Roberts said. "The statement that he made is not public information, and so he has a duty not to disclose it. More importantly those statements are a violation of my client’s constitutional and civil rights. They may deprive him of his right to a fair trial."

"The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has done nothing to curb the rash of incendiary public statements by local law enforcement officials, which violate the rights of defendants whose cases are still pending trial," the defense attorney continued. "This is an example of a public official furthering his political ambitions on the back of my client and it cannot continue unaddressed and without potential legal sanctions."

Operation “Broken Heart” is the code name for a nationwide operation to tackle child sex abuse. The operation targets suspects who deal in child pornography, groom children online, engage in sex trafficking or travel to foreign countries to abuse children, according to the Department of Justice.

The sting is the latest series of arrests meted out by ICAC task forces during Operation “Broken Heart.” Last year, the Department of Justice announced that more than 2,300 arrests had been made nationwide between the months of March and May 2018 as part of the operation.

Copyright © 2019 ABC News


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

News
On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Health
15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

US & World
World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

News
On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Entertainment
Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Entertainment
Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

News
On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

Health
'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

News
On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

News
On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Health
Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

News
On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Family
Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

News
On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Entertainment
Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

News
On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Lifestyle
Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits