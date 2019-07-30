Person seriously injured in El Paso Lower Valley stabbing

Police at the stabbing scene along Francis Street.

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a stabbing, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Francis Street, which is in the Lower Valley, not far from Modesto Gomez Park.

The fire department said the person who was hospitalized suffered serious injuries.

Police haven't said what led up to the stabbing or whether they have anyone in custody.