Person seriously injured in El Paso Lower Valley stabbing
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a stabbing, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Francis Street, which is in the Lower Valley, not far from Modesto Gomez Park.
The fire department said the person who was hospitalized suffered serious injuries.
Police haven't said what led up to the stabbing or whether they have anyone in custody.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Economy Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Sports Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US & World hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN
News iStock/(slobo)
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
News Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images
Sports Ian Walton/Getty Images
News iStock/ValuaVitaly
News Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
News Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrity Phil Cole/ALLSPORT