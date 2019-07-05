Woman hospitalized after stabbing at east El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas - A woman was stabbed Friday morning at an east El Paso apartment complex, police said.
It happened at the Sand Pebble Apartments the 11200 block of Pebble Hills around 5 a.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, but police said the injuries she suffered were not life-threatening.
Officers at the scene told ABC-7 that a suspect had been identified, but they wouldn't reveal any information about that person.
Police also haven't said what led to the stabbing.
