Woman hospitalized after stabbing at east El Paso apartment complex

Stabbing at apartment complex in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A woman was stabbed Friday morning at an east El Paso apartment complex, police said.

It happened at the Sand Pebble Apartments the 11200 block of Pebble Hills around 5 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but police said the injuries she suffered were not life-threatening.

Officers at the scene told ABC-7 that a suspect had been identified, but they wouldn't reveal any information about that person.

Police also haven't said what led to the stabbing.