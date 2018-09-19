One person hospitalized after stabbing in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - One person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital from the Neighbors Emergency Center on 12101 Edgemere Blvd, according to police.

The incident was reported at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities haven't said what led up to the stabbing and if they've made any arrests.

