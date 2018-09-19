One person hospitalized after stabbing in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - One person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.
Police said the person was taken to the hospital from the Neighbors Emergency Center on 12101 Edgemere Blvd, according to police.
The incident was reported at around 1:30 a.m.
Authorities haven't said what led up to the stabbing and if they've made any arrests.
ABC-7 will update this article as more information becomes available.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Health iStock/idrutu
News Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather NOAA via CNN
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons