Crime

One person hospitalized after stabbing in East El Paso neighborhood

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:33 AM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 02:33 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing in East El Paso late Tuesday night.

It happened on Orkney Road, which is south of Edgemere Boulevard, not far from Eastwood Park. 

It was reported close to midnight.

The El Paso Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the stabbing or if they made any arrests.

 


