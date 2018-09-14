Officer-involved shooting under investigation
LCPD officer on administrative leave
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A shooting involving a Las Cruces police officer is under investigation.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2400 block of Tiffany Drive.
Police confirmed that they were called out to investigate a domestic disturbance but didn't say what led up to the shooting, only saying that an officer discharged his weapon and one person was taken to the hospital.
The person who was shot has not been identified, nor has their condition been released by LCPD.
The officer will be placed on standard administrative leave while the task force investigation continues.
