NO threat at Walmart at Gateway & Yarbrough in east El Paso, police say
EL PASO, Texas - Police said there was NO threat despite a hefty police response to the area around the Walmart store at Gateway and Yarbrough in east El Paso on Friday afternoon.
Authorities received unrelated calls around the same time of a shoplifter at the store and a man with a gun at a nearby restaurant. Officers responded in force out of an abundance of caution.
Officers located the man, but said it turned out he didn't have a gun.
"The subject at the nearby Lins restaurant was not in possession of any weapons," a police spokesman said. "He was temporarily detained and released."
