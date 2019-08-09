NO threat at Walmart at Gateway & Yarbrough in east El Paso, police say

No threat at Walmart

EL PASO, Texas - Police said there was NO threat despite a hefty police response to the area around the Walmart store at Gateway and Yarbrough in east El Paso on Friday afternoon.

Authorities received unrelated calls around the same time of a shoplifter at the store and a man with a gun at a nearby restaurant. Officers responded in force out of an abundance of caution.

Officers located the man, but said it turned out he didn't have a gun.

"The subject at the nearby Lins restaurant was not in possession of any weapons," a police spokesman said. "He was temporarily detained and released."