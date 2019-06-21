Video shows New Mexico man jailed in deadly hit & run participate in behind bars brawl

Anchondo jail fight video

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The man charged a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year old from Bernio, New Mexico, is now facing an additional charge.

ABC-7 obtained exclusive video from the Dona Ana County Detention Center after Oscar Anchondo was involved in a fight that happened Monday with inmate Brian Richardson.

Anchondo can be seen on the far right of the video in an orange jumpsuit. An officer then steps in using mace to break the fight up.

The rest of the inmates returned to their cells, while two of the men can be seen falling to the ground in the video.

Anchondo was charged with misdemeanor battery during an appearance in Magistrate Court on Wednesday.