National Guard helicopter guides Border Patrol agents to alleged drug smugglers

LORDSBURG, New Mexico - Border Patrol Agents working with the New Mexico National Guard seized more than $100,000 worth of marijuana, officials said.

The marijuana was being smuggled into the US near Playas, New Mexico on January 29, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A Border Patrol agent stationed in Lordsburg was operating infrared surveillance equipment when he observed four subjects walking north near the smelter on Highway 1113. The location was approximately eight miles south of Playas.

A unit of Border Patrol agents on all-terrain vehicles, along with a National Guard Helicopter, immediately responded to the area. The helicopter, equipped with night vision equipment, was able to locate four subjects hiding in the brush.

The helicopter crew then guided the agents riding the ATVs to the subjects in the brush. Guard members then alerted and guided the agents to several large rectangular shaped burlap sacks in the area.

The contents of the bundles allegedly tested positive for marijuana and weighed 135.8 pounds. Officials said the estimated street value of the marijuana is $108,640.

The alleged drug smugglers, all Mexican nationals, were wearing camouflage clothing and custom made footwear designed to mask their tracks, officials said.

Investigators will detain the four sususpect pending a criminal investigation and immigration prosecution.

