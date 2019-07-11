Mom arrested for negligence in 1-yr. old son's death in Anthony

Mom arrested in childs death

ANTHONY, Texas - A mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her one-year old boy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says 21-year old Jeanniesse Sanchez was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Deputies say that back on Feb. 7 her child was found unresponsive in a bathtub at their home in Anthony.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators claim Sanchez was negligent and didn't supervise the child while he was in the tub.