Mistrial declared in Moises Galvan El Paso bar murder case

Moises Galvan

EL PASO - A judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the murder case of 19-year old Moises Galvan, accused of shooting and killing a man he knew from high school outside an El Paso bar two years ago.

According to online court records, Judge Marcos Lizarraga ordered the mistrial after prosecutors asked an improper and prejudicial question of Galvan during his testimony. A re-trial has been scheduled for Aug. 6.

Galvan is accused of pulling out a small handgun and shooting 22-year old Rogelio Franco Jr. multiple times during an argument near the patio area of Barfly, a bar located at 11335 Montwood in East El Paso, the night of Jan. 29, 2017. The victim died at the scene.

A sheriff's deputy and constable working as security guards at Barfly chased after and arrested Galvan following the shooting. Authorities said they also recovered Galvan's gun that he allegedly tossed away while fleeing the scene.

Police detectives said Galvan confessed to the deadly shooting while being questioned after his arrest.

Galvan's defense had claimed during the murder trial that he acted in self defense when he fatally shot the victim.