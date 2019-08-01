Missing El Paso mom was facing dozens of criminal charges when she vanished

Missing mom charges

EL PASO, Texas - As El Paso police continue to investigate the disappearance of Erika Gaytan — the mother who has been missing for more than two weeks after going on a date, ABC-7 has learned that she was facing criminal charges.

The 29-year-old woman was last seen July 13 at a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum, and police said they are following multiple leads.

Gaytan faced 66 charges of credit card abuse — and faced a related case from 2017 where she was accused of criminal mischief — at the time she vanished, police confirmed.

In fact, police noted that Gaytan was on El Paso's "Most Wanted" list back in 2017.

Gaytan was scheduled to be in court for the criminal mischief charge on Friday — as well as being set for another court appearance in September.

Police said, however, that investigators at this time do not consider the charges to be a factor in her disappearance, and she is still considered to be endangered.