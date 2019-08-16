Police seek to identify 'hero' who 'saved several lives including an infant' at El Paso Walmart

Mystery hero

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police detectives released a surveillance image Thursday of a man they are seeking to identify from the day of the Aug. 3 mass shooting tragedy at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

"His actions at Walmart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators," a police statement said.

"We believe this hero helped save several lives including an infant," police added.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said police are not releasing details of exactly what the man did because that information is needed to verify his identity.

Authorities asked that anyone who recognizes the man contact EPPD at 915-212-4040.