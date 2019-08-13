Dispute between man, girlfriend led to phony gun sighting that disrupted El Paso airport operations

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Parking area near El Paso International Airport on Tuesday around the time of the reported gunman.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Parking area near El Paso International Airport on Tuesday around the time of the reported gunman.

EL PASO, Texas - A dispute between an unarmed man and his girlfriend prompted unfounded calls to police about a man with a shotgun near El Paso International Airport, triggering a police response that briefly disrupted airport operations on Tuesday.

Police quickly converged on the airport area after receiving word of the shotgun sighting, and took a person matching the armed man's description into custody after finding him in a vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Applebee's restaurant on Montwood at George Dieter.

Authorities said a search of the man and his vehicle found no gun and investigators determined the erroneous gunman report stemmed from an argument between the man and his girlfriend.

"The subject did reportedly have reason to visit the airport, but he was not armed nor were any threats made by him," an El Paso police spokesman said.

The incident prompted a brief disruption of airport operations, officials said, although no flights were impacted. Regular operations resumed after police said the airport had been "cleared safe."

Airport and surrounding area resuming regular activity. Subject armed with shotgun reported at the Airport. Subject located by responding officers and he is in custody. Airport has been cleared safe. Subject was stopped away from the airport. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 13, 2019