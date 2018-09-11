Crime

Man robbed Circle K at gunpoint, police say

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:08 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:08 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The man accused of robbing a Circle K convenience store in East El Paso was jailed for outstanding warrants and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Police arrested Kingston Izaiah Taylor, 21, on Friday, September 7, 2018.

Officers in East El Paso responded to the aggravated robbery that same evening on the 10100 block of Montana shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The officers learned a suspect, later identified as Taylor, entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the register. 

Taylor allegedly fled the store after he was given money. Investigators were able to identify the vehicle Taylor was driving and later located the same vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Circle K.

Police said "property from the robbery" was found in the vehicle. Taylor was located and placed under arrest without incident, police said. The handgun allegedly used during the robbery was also recovered.

Taylor was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond. 
 

