Man reportedly admits to using 5-year-old boy as 'porch pirate' to steal packages in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas - A 26-year-old man is being held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on allegations that he utilized a 5-year-old boy as a so-called "porch pirate" in Canutillo.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Monday that Christian Guzman confessed to the theft plot after they confronted him with surveillance video; it showed the boy get into his car after swiping a package from the front doorstep of a Canutillo home just minutes after it was delivered by UPS.
Guzman was booked into jail last week on charges of theft and child endangerment. Authorities said Guzman and the child are related.
