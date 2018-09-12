Man on most wanted list is arrested
Carlos Flores wanted on theft and other charges
EL PASO, Texas - A man who was on the El Paso Police Department's most wanted list has been captured.
Sheriff's office deputies received a tip from Crime Stoppers of El Paso about the location of Carlos Flores, 48. He was found at a residence on the 3400 block of Edgerock Drive on Tuesday.
Flores was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and deceptive business practice totaling $16,000 in bonds.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
Weather CNN Video
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
Education iStock/kroach
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images