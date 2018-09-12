Man on most wanted list is arrested

EL PASO, Texas - A man who was on the El Paso Police Department's most wanted list has been captured.

Sheriff's office deputies received a tip from Crime Stoppers of El Paso about the location of Carlos Flores, 48. He was found at a residence on the 3400 block of Edgerock Drive on Tuesday.

Flores was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and deceptive business practice totaling $16,000 in bonds.