Crime

Man killed in Las Cruces police shootout had prior weapons conviction

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:15 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:57 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police have identified a man who was killed in a shootout that also injured three law enforcement officials in Las Cruces — and records show he has a prior conviction for use of a deadly weapon.

An LCPD spokesman on Tuesday said 35-year-old Francisco “Paco” Tarin, who had resided in both Las Cruces and Roswell, N.M., opened fire on authorities early Monday when an officer stopped to question him about a report of a man making threats to employees at a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant.

Two Las Cruces officers and a Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries during multiple exchanges of gunfire with the suspect.

Records reviewed by ABC-7 show that Tarin previously served time in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police spokesman Danny Trujillo said an officer responding to the suspicious person report shined his vehicle spotlight onto Tarin — who fired at the officer through his windshield before fleeing on foot. The incident happened about 2:20 a.m. Monday at Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive.

At least one bullet struck the officer’s upper chest, near his neck, according to Trujillo. "The officer, alert but unaware of the extent of his injury, drove himself to Memorial Medical Center," he added.

Trujillo said LCPD, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Border Patrol all responded to the report of the officer shot, and helped in the search for Tarin — who was located near a Home Depot store.

"Officers gave him multiple commands to surrender, but he refused to obey those commands. Officers also deployed less-lethal bean bag rounds, but they, too, were ineffective in gaining compliance," Trujillo explained on Tuesday.

The confrontation came to a close around 4 a.m. Monday when law enforcement fired at Tarin and struck him after he shot at authorities, Trujillo said.

Tarin was pronounced dead at the scene. A Las Cruces officer and a sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries in that final exchange of gunfire. Trujillo said the handgun Tarin used was recovered by police.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

News
On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

News
On this day: June 17
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: June 17

Health
Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

News
On this day: June 16
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

On this day: June 16

News
On this day: June 15
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On this day: June 15

US & World
History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

News
On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Entertainment
Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Sports
Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

Travel
20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

News
On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

Travel
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

News
On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

News
On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

News
On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

News
On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

News
On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Entertainment
National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

Entertainment
Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America