Man dies in Lower Valley hit-and-run, police searching for driver

Police Searching for driver of vehicle who killed a pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas - UPDATE: Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning and have released a new image of what they believe is the vehicle involved.

Police are describing the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with oversized wheels, a lift bar on the roof and a chrome side step.

Police have not identified the victim, but tamily members and friends told ABC-7 he is Joel Olivas, a graduate of Horizon High School.

Joel Olivas. Picture courtesy GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to help pay for Olivas' funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call El Paso police at 915-432-4400, or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY:A man died in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning, El Paso police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Pendale Road in the Lower Valley near the exit of Tequila's Discoteque.

Police and Special Traffic Investigators are searching for the vehicle that hit the man, which they describe as a dark-colored pickup truck, lifted with large tires.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2019. Police said they recorded 70 in 2018.