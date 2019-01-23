Crime

Man convicted of Murder in 'drug deal gone bad' learns his punishment

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 11:29 AM MST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 11:29 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a deadly stabbing during what police described as a "drug deal gone bad."

Friday, a jury found Marcelo Mailland guilty on a lesser charge of Murder for the 2016 killing of Christian Jorjorian during a drug deal in West El Paso. Prosecutors were seeking a conviction on a charge of Capital Murder.

El Paso Police said Mailland and Marco Antonio Nava set up a "narcotics transaction" with Jorjorian on August 15, 2016, on the 1000 block of Calle Parque Drive, near Franklin High School.

Mailland and Nava intended to steal drugs from Jorjorian, according to law enforcement.  A complaint affidavit obtained by ABC-7 states Nava had been texting Jorjorian minutes before the killing. Nava told detectives Mailland shot Jorjorian when the armed robbery did not go as planned, according to court documents. 

During closing arguments Friday, the defense attempted to cast doubt in the minds of jurors, arguing someone else could have killed Jorjorian. 

A witness who testified for the State said he was playing basketball near the area where Jorjorian was killed and heard someone yell, "I'm going to shoot you."  The defense argued there is no evidence to indicate Mailland was responsible for the threat. It could have been Jorjorian yelling, the defense argued.

Mailland's defense also told the jury the State failed to prove - beyond a reasonable doubt  - that Mailland shot and killed Jorjoria, arguing there is no way anyone can know what exactly happened that night.  The defense pleaded with the jury not to compromise verdict. The verdict, it said, has to be unanimous and it has to be "not guilty."

Nava pleaded guilty to murder December 4, 2017. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be eligible for supervised release in about 12 years. 

The prosecution based its closing argument on a taped police interview of Mailland, showing the jury the interview segment by segment.  It told the jury Mailland's story changed at least three or four times, and that Mailland admitted to lying to detectives four times.  

In the interview, Mailland is seen telling police the bullet casing "fell inside the car, (Nava) grabbed it and got rid of it."  Mailland further states, "I didn't shoot (Jorjorian). I never fired the weapon, I didn't get to."

The prosecution asked the jury to pay close attention to the phrase "I didn't get to," arguing the statement revealed Mailland's intent to kill Jorjorian.

"I made the mistake of going there to rob him," Mailland is heard telling the cops. 

The prosecution reminded the jury, that even if Mailland did not pull the trigger and it was Nava who pulled the trigger, that Mailland is still guilty of capital murder.

One of the prosecutors reminded the jury that when conspiring to commit a felony, and another felony occurs by one person, all people involved in the felony are guilty.  "If you rob someone and you untintentionally kill him, it's felony murder.  If you rob and intentionally kill him, it's capital murder," the prosecutor said.

Jorjorian's mother was visibly upset during portions of the police interview with Mailland. She shook her head and repeated some of Mailland's words, including the "I didn't get to" comment.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
10 healthy gas station foods
iStock/njpPhoto

10 healthy gas station foods

News
On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

News
Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15