Man allegedly involved in SWAT standoff charged

Man in custody after SWAT standoff

EL PASO, Texas - A SWAT standoff in Northeast El Paso ended Monday morning after about six hours.

El Paso Police spokesman Robert Gomez said the suspect, now identified as 23 year-old Jeffree Jacobson, was taken into custody and faces several charges.

Gomez said police were called to a residence on the 10500 block of Canyon Sage Drive just after 10:40 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said there was a gathering at the home with four others inside.

Jeffree Jacobson, 23.

An investigation revealed a verbal altercation between Jacobson, his roommate, and another male at the residence allegedly led to the suspect taking out a gun and pointing it at the victims.

The four people, which includes the roommate and the other male, managed to get out of the home and call 911.

Jacobson refused to exit the home upon the arrival of police, prompting the El Paso Police Department's Crisis Management Team and SWAT to be called out.

Just before 5 a.m., the suspect surrendered and police took him into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while his bonds totaled $60,000.

No injuries were reported.