LCPD: Suspect in SWAT standoff wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery

Michael Angel Torres

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police charged the knife-wielding man accused of threatening police officers, barricading himself in an apartment and forcing a SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon.

Police took Michael Angel Torres, 40, into custody sometime after 6 p.m., police said. Torres is charged with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing and a felony count of failure to appear in court on an aggravated battery against a household member charge.

Las Cruces police learned Torres, who had an active warrant out of district court for failure to appear on the aggravated battery charge was inside a residence at 2130 Hagarty Road.

Officers approached the front door of the apartment and tried to make contact with Torres sometime after 3:30 p.m. on January 29, 2018.



The officers observed Torres was armed with at least one knife as he approached the doorway, police said. Torres allegedly stood in a threatening posture and was about 10-feet away from the closest officer.

The police officers retreated to a safe distance and attempted to resolve the situation. At that point, Torres approached the front door at least one more time while armed at least one knife, police said.

The police department activated its SWAT team, which attempted several tactics, including firing a non-lethal audible diversionary device, in efforts to resolve the standoff.

Sometime after 6 p.m. Torres surrendered to officers without further incident and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported durinig the arrest.

Investigators located a 10-inch knife inside the residence and believe it is one of the blades Torres brandished during the confrontation with police.



Torres is being held without bond in the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

