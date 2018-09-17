Crime

LCPD: NMSU work-study student embezzled thousands from non-profit

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 04:30 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 04:31 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A grand jury has returned a 117-count indictment against a woman accused of defrauding a local conservation organization of more than $29,000, the Las Cruces Police Department said Monday.

An investigation into forged checks led to charges against Klorice Whitney Lewis, 35, of the 2900 block of Oñate Road.  Police said Lewis was employed at the Southwest Environmental Center (SWEC) on a work-study program through New Mexico State University.

Police charged Lewis with 60 third-degree felony counts of forgery, 55 counts of fourth-degree felony tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony count of non-residential burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Lewis was employed at SWEC from August 2012 until February 2017. In early February 2017, a board member serving as SWEC's accountant discovered irregularities within the non-profit's QuickBooks accounting system. The accountant spoke with Lewis about the discrepancies on February 2, 2017. The following day, Lewis called in sick and remained on sick leave for several days, police said.

On the weekend of February 4-5, 2017, someone entered the SWEC offices and deleted several QuickBooks files. The person also damaged an external storage hard drive on a computer, police said.

The culprit also removed several paper files from the SWEC offices that same weekend along with checks to SWEC from the IRS totaling more than $5,000, police said. Although the USB port of the hard drive was damaged, investigators were able to recover data from the device that helped the investigation.

Shortly after being confronted by SWEC's accountant about the discrepancies in February 2017, Lewis allegedly sent a personal check to SWEC in the amount of $15,000 without any explanation or admittance of guilt, police said. 

An investigation by the LCPD allegedly revealed, that in between December 2013 and January 2017, Lewis forged and cashed 60 checks from SWEC for her personal use. Police said the check amounts ranged from $150 to $750 and totaled $29,642.77. 

Police said Lewis used her boss' electronic signature to sign the checks, then either cashed or direct-deposited the checks into her own account.

The case was presented to a grand jury on September 13, 2018 and the 117-count indictment was handed down on the same day. A District Court judge has issued a criminal summons to Lewis demanding that she appear in court on October 9, 2018.
 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

Health
8 foods that age your skin faster
iStock/deansanderson

8 foods that age your skin faster

Entertainment
Never mind! Celebrities who unretired
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Never mind! Celebrities who unretired