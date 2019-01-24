LCPD: Man placed girlfriend in choke-hold as woman held onto baby

Ruben Sanchez

Police arrested a man suspected of child abuse, battering his girlfriend and preventing the woman from leaving their home Wednesday evening.

Ruben Sanchez, 31, of the 2200 block of Corley Drive, is charged with a first-degree felony count of kidnapping, three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member, a third-degree felony count of child abuse, two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and two misdemeanor counts of battery on a household member.

Police officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic dispute at Sanchez's residence on the 2200 block of Corely at about 6:30 p.m. on January 23, 2019. Police said Sanchez's girlfriend had visible injuries.

Investigators learned the woman arrived at the home about 6 p.m. with their 2-month-old daughter. Sanchez, who police said was intoxicated, allegedly became upset and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him. Investigators believe Sanchez became aggressive and grabbed the woman in a choke-hold while she was holding their infant daughter.

The fight intensified as Sanchez threw his infant daughter aside, pushed his girlfriend to the floor and attempted to strangle her with both hands around her neck, police said. The woman was able to free herself from Sanchez's grip but, when she tried to leave the residence, Sanchez grabbed her and forced her back inside, police said.

The woman, infant daughter and the couple's 17-month-old son were not seriously injured during the incident.

During the investigation, police located two large pit bull dogs held in a small cage with no access to water or food. The dogs were unable to freely move about in the small cage and one of the dogs had a fresh injury to the top of its head. The home smelled of urine, had dog feces on the floor and the living conditions appeared to be unsuitable for young children, police said.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he's initially being held without bond.

