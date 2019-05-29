LCPD: Man attempted to strangle girlfriend, threatened woman with box-cutter

Scott Andrew Lee Perez

Scott Andrew Lee Perez

Police arrested a man accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend and threatening her with a box-cutter during an argument.

Scott Andrew Lee Perez, 26, of the 1800 block of Webster Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.

Perez and his girlfriend were arguing the evening of Friday, May 24, and into Saturday morning. At some point during the argument, Perez allegedly grabbed his girlfriend's throat and attempted to strangle her, the woman claimed.

Police said the woman also accused Perez of wielding a box-cutter knife and threatening to kill her if anyone came to her defense. Perez also destroyed two cell phones that his girlfriend had in her possession, police said

Police were dispatched to the residence after a witness heard screaming coming from the couple's room at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Officers arrested Perez and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

