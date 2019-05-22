Crime

LCPD: Brother attacked sister's boyfriend; couple shot during fight

Posted: May 22, 2019 12:17 PM MDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:28 PM MDT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Police officers in Las Cruces arrested two of the men allegedly responsible for the May 13, 2019 shooting on Independence Loop.  

A warrant has been issued for the third suspect while the identity of the fourth suspect is still unknown, police said. 

23-year-old Adam Cardenas Jr. and 20-year-old Robert Montoya were arrested last week.  An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez. Police said Jimenez is the brother of one of the victims of the shooting. 

Police charged Cardenas Jr., Montoya and Jimenez with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two felony counts of conspiracy.  The man are also facing misdemeanor counts of negligent use of a firearm and evading or obstructing an officer.

Police officers were dispatched to the reports of shots fired on the 4200 block of Independence Loop at about 1 a.m. on Monday May 13th. 

Police learned two men, ages 19 and 22, and a 20-year-old woman were injured and transported to area hospitals. Their injuries were relatively minor.

Investigators learned an ongoing dispute between Jimenez and a 22-year-old man dating Jimenez's sister led to an argument and the shooting.

Investigators believe Jimenez, Cardenas, Montoya and a fourth man went to a home on the 4200 block of Independence Loop so Jimenez could fight the 22-year-old man. 

One of the victims told police Jimenez, Cardenas, Montoya and the fourth suspect all exited Jimenez's vehicle holding guns. Cardenas was armed with a rifle, which he allegedly pointed at the victims, a criminal complaint states. 

Police said Jimenez and his sister's  22-year-old boyfriend engaged in a fist fight that ended with "Jimenez knocked to the ground."

Police say that when Jimenez was knocked to the ground, his friends opened fire, striking the 22-year-old boyfriend, his 20-year-old girlfriend (Jimenez's sister) and the boyrfriend's 20-year-old brother.

Jimenez's sister told police Cardenas Jr. shot her boyfriend in the legs, a criminal complaint states. 

After the shooting, the suspects entered Jimenez's white Dodger Challenger and fled the scene. Witnesses told police Jimenez opened fire at the victims as he drove away. 

Responding officers tried to stop the Challenger, but the four men abandoned it on Wildhollow Court and fled on foot, police said.  Cardenas and Montoya were located and taken into custody.

Cardenas and Montoya were booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center last week and have since posted bond. 

Jimenez's sister told police that on May 12th, someone drove by her boyfriend's home and opened fire. The sister told police she suspected her brother was involved in the drive-by shooting, a criminal complaint states.

Police are looking for Jimenez.  Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or the identity of the fourth suspect, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.
 

