Crime

Las Cruces mother accused of fracturing baby's ribs and skull granted bond

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:23 PM MDT

Dorado gets bond at court hearing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces mother accused of fracturing HER 4-week-old baby's ribs and skull was granted a $5,000 secured bond Tuesday at the Dona Ana County District Court.

Elvia Hilaria Dorado, 27, of the 400 block of El Molina Boulevard, is charged with a first-degree felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

According to the conditions of her release, Dorado must avoid contact with her baby and anyone who will testify during trial.

Defense attorney Jess Lilley argued this is "not [a] clear cut evidentiary case." The defense attorney further argued pediatric radiology isn't a "precise science."

Lilley said another doctor found the baby's chest X-Ray had no abnormalities.

Dorado and her boyfriend took their 4-week-old son to Memorial Medical Center at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Police said the couple told doctors the baby fell from a bed. Doctors discovered the infant had a fracture to the left side of his skull and was subsequently transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital for advanced care.

Dorado claimed she was nursing her son, but fell asleep in bed. The woman said her son fell from the bed and landed on a pile of clothes and a heating pad. 

"Medical professionals at El Paso Children's Hospital determined the infant was suffering from abusive head trauma with bi-lateral rib fracture," police said in a news release. The boy's injuries were inconsistent with a simple fall from bed, doctors told police. 

 Police said the doctors believe the boy's skull fracture was likely caused by his head being slammed with great force and the infant's ribs were likely caused from being squeezed with a great amount of force.

Investigators learned Dorado was the only one in bed with her son when his injuries allegedly occurred and that her boyfriend was sleeping in another room at the time.

Dorado was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

US & World
Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

US & World
Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

News
On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Sports
Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Economy
Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

News
On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

News
On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

News
On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

News
On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

US & World
Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas
Copyright 2019 CNN

Tornado causes significant damage in Kansas

News
The life of John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy Library Foundation

The life of John F. Kennedy

News
On this day: May 29
U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 29

Health
10 essential health tips for seniors
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

10 essential health tips for seniors

News
On this day: May 28
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: May 28

Travel
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

News
PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

PHOTOS: Remembering local heroes on Memorial Day 2019

US & World
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

News
On this day: May 27
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

On this day: May 27

Entertainment
21 most entertaining celebrity chefs
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF

21 most entertaining celebrity chefs

US & World
Deadly weather hits Oklahoma
CNN Video

Deadly weather hits Oklahoma

News
On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26