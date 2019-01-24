Crime

Kinfolk biker guilty of murder in 2017 killing of Bandidos leader

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 12:31 PM MST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 06:51 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - A jury Wednesday found a Kinfolk biker gang member guilty of murder for the 2017 killing of a Bandidos biker gang leader.

Kinfolk member Javier Gonzalez shot and killed Bandidos President  Juan Martinez during a brawl inside the Mulligans Chopped Hog bar back in 2017.

Gonzalez was also found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault.

The defense delivered its closing arguments early Wednesday, arguing Gonzalez shot Martinez in self defense, a word it repeated numerous times.

"When Mr. Gonzalez was walking into Mulligans that night, he was't walking into a cub scouts meeting," Gonzalez's defense attorney told the jury.

The State argued Martinez's murder was planned by the Kinfolk, stating Gonzalez arrived at Mulligans at the same time a Kinfolk member inside the bar threw a punch.

"All the evidence proves this was a calculated murder," said the state prosecutor.

After several days of trial, with multiple witnesses taking the stand including Gonzalez himself.

Gonzalez faces one count of murder and and three counts of aggravated assault.

