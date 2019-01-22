Crime

Kinfolk biker accused of killing Bandidos leader: 'I feared for my life'

By:

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 04:25 PM MST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 04:25 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas - The Kinfolk biker accused of killing a Bandidos biker gang leader in 2017 testified in his own defense Tuesday.

Javier Gonzalez, Vice President of Kinfolk, is accused of shooting and killing Bandidos member Juan Martinez during a brawl inside a bar named Mulligans Chopped Hog in 2017.

During the trial, Gonzalez took the stand and told the jury he has been in prison the last two years under protective custody because, "my life was threatened. There was a green light on me."

Gonzalez said a green light translated to a hit and "they" meant the Bandidos.

Gonzalez was asked about his past history with biker clubs. According to Gonzalez, he started riding in 2009 and then joined a small club.

He later joined the Black Widows, which Gonzalez said were "pee-ons" for the Bandidos. They were asked to watch the Bandido's bikes and get them beer. Gonzalez said he left the Black Widows and told the jury the Bandidos, "carried knives, guns and jumped people."

In 2017, Gonzalez said he joined the Kinfolk.

During Gonzalez's testimony, surveillance video and cell phone video was shown of the brawl and the moment the gun was fired.

Gonzales told the jury he was at Jack's Beach House, down the street from Mulligans, when he got a phone call from a friend, "they are about to attack us."

That's when Gonzalez and a few other members of Kinfolk left Jack's and drove to Mulligans.

The video shows what appears to be Gonzalez arriving to the bar, at the same time the fight inside the bar started.

The prosecutors argued that a Kinfolk member saw Gonzalez arriving through the window and started the fight. 

The video also shows Gonzales firing the gun. 

"I feared for my life and I feared for the life of my friends," Gonzalez said when asked why he fired the gun.

The defense argued Gonzalez fired in self defense. Gonzalez said members of the Bandidos were approaching him.

Gonzalez was asked how it felt to kill someone, to which he replied, "It's the worst thing I've ever gone through in my life. I felt like I was fighting for my life that night, now I feel like I'm fighting for my freedom."

There was added security outside and inside the courtroom. Security checked everyone's bags with an X-ray machine and wanded everybody who went inside.

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

News
On this day: January 23
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: January 23

Pets
10 foods you should never feed your dog
iStock/maximilian100

10 foods you should never feed your dog

Travel
20 ultimate travel destinations

20 ultimate travel destinations

News
On this day: January 22
Rob Carr/Getty Images

On this day: January 22

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 1.18.19

News
On this day: January 21
Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN

On this day: January 21

Health
Surprising reasons you're eating more
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprising reasons you're eating more

News
On this day: January 20
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 20

News
On this day: January 19
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: January 19

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: January 18
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: January 18

US & World
Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown
Getty Images

Agencies and services affected by gov't shutdown

News
On this day: January 17
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

Health
25 ways you're ruining your metabolism
iStock / MartiSaiz

25 ways you're ruining your metabolism

News
On this day: January 16
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

On this day: January 16

News
Kia goes big with new SUV
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Kia goes big with new SUV

News
Is Infiniti's concept car our future?
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Is Infiniti's concept car our future?

News
Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Volkswagen launches all-new Passat sedan

News
Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Take a closer look at the all-new Toyota Supra

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: January 15
Jo Hale for Getty Images

On this day: January 15

News
Craziest truck spills
Arizona Dept. Public Safety via CNN

Craziest truck spills

News
Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way

Ram Heavy Duty trucks go big in every way