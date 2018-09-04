KCAU: Iowa man charged after impregnating 14-year-old El Paso runaway

Saqueo Neptali Carreto Perez (Courtesy Plymouth County Sheriff's Office)

EL PASO, Texas - Investigators in Iowa arrested a man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from El Paso, KCAU, the ABC-7 affiliate in Le Mars, reports.

Online jail records state 21-year-old Saqueo Neptali Carreto Perez, of Le Mars, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He is currently jailed at the Plymouth County Jail.

According to KCAU, the Le Mars Police Department received a request to check on the welfare of a 14-year-old girl on August 9, 2018. Investigators were told the girl wanted to register for classes at Le Mars Community School. During the process, KCAU reports, staff learned the girl did not have any family in the area and was living with her boyfriend.

The girl allegedly lied to police about her age. Police identified the boyfriend as Carreto Perez.

KCAU reports investigators with the Department of Human Services and police in El Paso confirmed the girl was a 14-year-old runaway from El Paso. Police officials in Le Mars told KCAU the girl was pregnant with Carreto Perez's child. The girl was reportedly removed from Carreto Perez's home.

